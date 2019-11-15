Treasury yields tick higher amid uncertainty over US-China trade deal

U.S. government debt prices were lower Friday morning, as traders monitored U.S.-China trade developments.

At around 02:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.8446%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.3249%.

Larry Kudlow, the White House economic adviser, said Thursday that Washington is getting close to a trade deal with Beijing. His comments have followed recent reports that both countries had hit an impasse over agricultural products and intellectual property rights.