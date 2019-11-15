Treasury yields tick higher amid uncertainty over US-China trade deal

U.S. government debt prices were lower Friday morning, as traders monitored U.S.-China trade developments.
At around 02:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.8446%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.3249%.
Larry Kudlow, the White House economic adviser, said Thursday that Washington is getting close to a trade deal with Beijing. His comments have followed recent reports that both countries had hit an impasse over agricultural products and intellectual property rights.
Furthermore, investors are waiting for various data releases Friday. There will be retail sales, import prices and the Empire State manufacturing numbers out at 08:30 a.m. ET. There will also be industrial production numbers released at 09:15 a.m. ET. Market players will also be waiting for the release of the Federal Reserve Financial Stability report due at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that he does not see signs of bubbles brewing amid concerns over higher corporate and government debt.
There are no Treasury auctions scheduled.