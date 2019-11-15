Warren Buffett has been on a bit of a cold streak, but that might be over as bank stocks rebound

Shares of RH surged Friday after word that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had bought a stake in the furniture retailer. What the crowd piling into the company formerly known as Restoration Hardware doesn't realize is that the Oracle of Omaha has been on a bit of a cold streak.

The good news for Berkshire fans is that the ever-patient and long-term focused Buffett may be getting a hot hand again, just as the value investing philosophy he popularized comes back into favor on Wall Street.

Following the stock picks of the Berkshire portfolio would have underperformed a market benchmark by 2.5% the last three years, according to Symmetric.io, a data firm that uses proprietary calculations of the quarterly filings to uncover the best stock-picking investors. Berkshire's stock itself has underperformed the S&P 500 over that time, perhaps reflecting the overall value bent of the conglomerate's private business portfolio as well.

But 2019 is shaping up to be a rebound for the longtime investor and his value-hunting partners. He's now beating the market benchmark by 1.2% over the last 12 months, according to Symmetric.

Sizable stock bets on financials like Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bancorp, which saw negative returns of 15%, 21.8% and 12.3% in 2018, are breaking out this quarter. Only Wells Fargo — up 20.9% year to date including dividends and other income — is underperforming the broad S&P 500 in 2019. Berkshire slightly cut its stake in Wells Fargo, but kept its holdings pretty much the same with other big banks, according to the third-quarter filing.

Bank of America and U.S. Bancorp have returned 35.7% and 32.5%, respectively, this year after big bounces starting in October. The S&P 500, including dividends and other payments, is up 25.7%.

Berkshire disclosed its new holding in RH on Thursday, when government filings showed Buffett or one of his lieutenants bought 1.2 million shares during the third quarter.

Berkshire's new stake in RH is worth $206.3 million as of Sept. 30, making it the fourth-largest stakeholder in RH, according to FactSet. The investment is one of Berkshire's smallest by value.