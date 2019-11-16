It's not all about impeachment. These bills could impact your finances

Washington can feel pretty gridlocked these days, with the impeachment proceedings against President Trump dividing politicians by party lines. Still, both Republicans and Democrats have rallied around a number of bills that could deliver real changes to your personal finances.

One measure would help Americans struggling with health-care expenses. Currently, your out-of-pocket health costs must be more than 10% of your income for you to claim the medical expenses tax deduction. The Medical Expense Savings Act would lower that threshold to 7.5%. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine sponsored the bill, and two Democrats have co-sponsored it.

Only people who itemize their deductions qualify, and that number has dwindled with the doubling of the standard deduction.

Still, resetting the threshold to 7.5% would benefit more than 4.4 million people, according to The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. And it would save those over age 65 around $500 a year, according to AARP.

Another piece of legislation with backing from both sides of the aisle — the Veterans and Consumers Fair Credit Act — would cap interest rates on consumer loans at 36%, a protection currently only available to active-duty service members. That rate might sound high, but some payday loans today come with interest rates of nearly 400%.

"It's time for Congress to follow the Pentagon's lead and extend the same rules that protect soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines from predatory loans to every Americans," said Christopher Peterson, the director of financial services at the Consumer Federation of America.

A bill called the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act would require organizations with more than 15 employees to make reasonable accommodations to workers impacted by pregnancy or child birth, so long as those conditions don't cause undue hardship for the business.