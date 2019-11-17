67% of workers say spending too much time in meetings distracts them from doing their job

If sitting through a useless meeting at work sounds like your worst nightmare, you're not alone.

A new report finds the majority of workers across the country feel they are being forced into counterproductive meetings and calls on a regular basis.

According to a recent survey of 1,945 workers by organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry, 51% of professionals say spending too much time in meetings and on calls distracts them from making an impact at work to some extent. Another 16% say this is true to a great extent.

Overall, 67% of workers say excessive meetings keep them from getting their best work done.

"Too often, the answer to any work issue is 'let's meet,'' Cathi Rittelmann, Korn Ferry senior client partner tells CNBC Make It. "While collaboration is absolutely what drives innovation and success in today's global marketplace, it's time to get creative with how we use our time together.

"Meetings aren't necessarily bad," Rittelmann adds, "but the way we prep and lead them can sometimes derail productivity."

So just how much time are workers spending in pointless meetings every week?

About 6% of workers say they spend more than 10 hours per week attending unproductive meetings and calls, 15% say they waste between five and 10 hours each week, 34% say they wasted between two and five hours each week and 34% say they waste between one and two hours each week.

Just 11% say that all of their meetings are productive.