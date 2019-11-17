Why Broncos' Phillip Lindsay spent his rookie year living in his parents' basement

As an undrafted free agent, who signed with the Broncos in 2018, the 25-year-old earned a base salary of $473,112 and a bonus of $201,519 last year. During his first year, he ran 1,037 rushing yards and scored 10 touchdowns, leading him to be the only undrafted rookie who appeared in the Pro Bowl, according to Yahoo! Sports .

Unlike many professional athletes who spend their first big paycheck on a new home, the Denver native told NFL.com that he saved his money by spending his rookie year living in his parents' basement.

Phillip Lindsay is a second-year running back for the Denver Broncos and is signed to a three-year contract worth nearly $1.73 million .

Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos smiles as he walks on the field after the Denver Broncos 16-0 win over the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High on October 13, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.

Looking back over his journey to the league, Lindsay told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that he's happy he "played it smart" by staying at home for an extra year. "I was able to save some money for me to be able to get a place and also help myself out after getting a place," he says. "I just think it was the right choice to do right now. I definitely am going to move out and be an adult now."

Like Lindsay, several other NFL players have opted to save money on housing during their first few years in the league by either staying with their parents or getting a roommate.

In 2017, NFL star Kirk Cousins told GQ that he and his wife, Julie, spent most of the off-season that year living between his parents' home in Michigan and her parents' home in Georgia. "It works well," Cousins told GQ. "We don't pay rent."

In 2016, Cousins's former teammate, Ryan Kerrigan, told The Wall Street Journal he was spending his first few years as a Washington Redskin player living with his childhood friend Andrew Walker. Walker said that the two had "tested the waters" by living in a few places, including a townhouse in Leesburg, Virginia, that was "a little too big."

Cousins, who signed a three-year, $84 million guaranteed contract with the Minnesota Vikings last year, told The Wall Street Journal that as his career progresses in the league, he's learning to be OK with spending just a little more money.

"But you don't know how long you're going to play, you've got to save every dollar even though you are making a good salary," he said. "You never know what's going to happen, so I try to put as much money away as I can."

