Airbus secures 120 plane order from Air Arabia

Air Arabia has signed a firm order for 120 Airbus aircraft, the European plane-maker has announced.

The deal, signed on Monday at the Dubai Airshow, consists of 73 A320neos, 27 A321neos and 20 A321XLRs.

In a press statement, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said the order was a "great endorsement for the A320neo family which will allow the airline to tap into new markets."

Air Arabia Group CEO Adel Al Ali said the order, worth around $14 billion according to 2018 list prices, would support the low-cost carrier's growth plans.

"This new milestone underpins not only our solid financial fundamentals but also the strength of our multi-hub growth strategy that we have adopted over the years while remaining focused on efficiency, performance and passenger experience," Al Ali said in a statement.

"The addition of the A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR complements our existing fleet and allows us to expand our service to farther and newer destinations while remaining loyal to our low-cost business model."