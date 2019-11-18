Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Five Below, Tesla, Workday & more

The inside of one of Five Below's existing locations.

J.P. Morgan added the stock to the focus list and said it views the pullback in shares as a buying opportunity for the discount retailer.

"FIVE targets 20% annual revenue growth on high-teens unit growth expansion and low-single-digit comps with roughly flat margins and a 3% fixed cost hurdle equating to 20% net income growth. Importantly, we see high visibility to +20% annual net income growth based on (1) high-teens unit growth with new store returns the sole governor, (2) low-single-digit "core" comps on positive store traffic, and (3) margin expansion driven by scale citing opportunity to reduce today's +3% fixed cost hurdle over time."

