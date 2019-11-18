Apple's new iPhone update fixes a bunch of bugs, here's how to download it now

Apple on Monday released yet another version of iOS 13, this time version 13.2.3, which continues to fix problems people have had with earlier versions of the software.

It "fixes an issue that could prevent apps from downloading content in the background," Apple said, which should address some of the complaints users had. Previously, some apps didn't continue to run when they weren't being used, or would reload when they were launched again. Some of these issues were first addressed in iOS 13.2.2, which was released earlier this month. But now apps can continue to download new stuff even if you're not using them.

Also, Apple says it fixed an issue where people weren't able to get new email messages in the Mail app. Another bug that didn't show quotes from earlier messages in the thread was also fixed, Apple said in its change log. Apple addressed a problem where photos, attachments and links in iMessage didn't always populate, either.

Finally, the update allows you to search through Mail, Files and Notes, a feature that appears to have been broken in earlier versions of the software.

You can download the update by going to Settings > General > Software update.