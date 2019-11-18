Skip Navigation
Coty buys majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics, shares jump

Mallika Mitra@mitra_mallika
Key Points
  • Beauty company Coty is taking a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics, the company announced Monday morning.
  • Coty's stock initially jumped as much as 6% on the announcement in premarket trading, but was recently trading up about 2%.
Kylie Jenner attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)
Dia Dipasupil | WireImage | Getty Images

Beauty company Coty is taking a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics, the company announced Monday morning.

Coty's stock initially jumped as much as 6% on the announcement in premarket trading, but was recently trading up about 2%.

The deal gives Coty a 51% stake in the makeup company for $600 million. Kylie Jenner — the 22-year-old founder of the makeup company and member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and her team will continue to lead the company's creative efforts related to products and communications.

"We are pleased to welcome Kylie into our organization and family," said Coty CEO Pierre Laubies. "Combining Kylie's creative vision and unparalleled consumer interest with Coty's expertise and leadership in prestige beauty products is an exciting next step in our transformation and will leverage our core strengths around fragrances, cosmetics and skincare, allowing Kylie's brands to reach their full potential."

Coty and Kylie Cosmetics did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

