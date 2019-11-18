Gifts for people obsessed with 'Shark Tank'

After a decade of ABC's "Shark Tank," some pretty epic fights and kooky inventions have come from the show. (Remember the time Mark Cuban and guest Shark Richard Branson got in a water fight? Or the business that pitched a fake pimple-popping toy?) It's part of what makes the show's millions of viewers tune in. But the show and the Sharks have also helped launch some pretty popular products — the top 20 best-sellers from the show brought in $1.8 billion in retail sales in 2019 alone. So if you're a fan of the show or buying holiday gifts for someone who is, here are some Shark-approved products "Shark Tank" fans will love.

Sound-enhancing, noise-reducing earplugs

Vibes LLC

If your a fan of live music or even just need to make the blasting music in your favorite Soul Cycle class more bearable, Vibes earplugs lower the decibel level of music while increasing the clarity of what you're hearing. The founder of Vibes, Jack Mann, thought of the idea after he ruptured his eardrum during a concert. Because of his injury, he needed to wear earplugs whenever he went to see live music, but found that most destroyed sound quality. Not long after launching in 2016, Mann went on "Shark Tank" in season 8 and got a $100,000 plus royalties offer from Kevin O'Leary. Mann ultimately thought the deal would be too costly for his young business and declined. As of of 2017, Vibes had $2 million in sales.

Adult sippy cup for wine

Kelsey McNeal | Walt Disney Television | Getty Images

Who doesn't want to take their wine with them? Goverre portable wine tumblers are made of durable glass that's twice as thick as a typical wine glass, have a sippy cup-like lid and hold can hold up to 17 ounces of liquid. The glass is protected with a silicon sleeve to add grip and prevent heat transfer to the wine. Friends Shannon Zappala and Regan Kelaher were inspired to make the sippy cups several years ago at an outdoor concert while lamenting the fact that they (and everyone else) had to drink their nice wine out of clumsy plastic cups. When they couldn't find anything better that was portable and not plastic, they decided to create it. In a 2017, the co-founders took their cups to season 8 of "Shark Tank." Mark Cuban, Lori Griener and Robert Herjavec teamed up to offer the co-founders a $200,000 deal.

No slide, no blister socks that give back

Bombas Source: Bombas | Facebook

Bombas socks are engineered to comfortable: They are made with high-quality cotton and merino wool, while the calf socks are made so they don't slide down or leave marks on the leg, and the ankle socks have a cloth tab at the back to prevent rubbing and blisters. The snowflake calf socks are particularly fitting for the holidays, and the company is in the spirit of giving all-year round — for every pair of socks sold, the company donates a pair to the homeless. In fact, the business was inspired by a Facebook post co-founder and CEO David Heath saw that said socks were the most requested clothing item at homeless shelters. "I thought, 'How sad is it that — something I've never spent more than a couple of seconds thinking about [how to pay for] could be seen as a true luxury for somebody else,'" Heath previously told CNBC Make It. Daymond John invested in Bombas after Heath and co-founder pitched their business on season 6 in 2014. "I'm really happy to be part of what they're doing," John previously told CNBC Make It.dermovia

Beauty face mask that stays put so you can do stuff with it on

What's so different about an anti-aging face mask that Lori Greiner would offer a $350,000 deal on "Shark Tank?" The Lace Your Face mask is made of stretch cotton lace and has ear loops and a chin strap so it stays on while you go about your day. It also has buzzy ingredients like hylaronic acid (said to plump skin) and each mask can be reused once. Founders Anita Sun Eisenberg and Mariella Scott pitched the business on season 9 of "Shark Tank" in 2018 and walked away with a deal with Greiner.

Ugly Christmas sweaters

Tipsy Elves co-founders Evan Mendelsohn and Nick Morton met in college and are still great friends. Jeniece Pettitt | CNBC

Who doesn't love an ugly holiday sweater? Certainly not Robert Herjavec, who agreed on a $100,000 deal with Tipsy Elves co-founders Evan Mendelsohn and Nicklaus Morton when they pitched their unique sweater business on season 5 of "Shark Tank" in 2013. "They were selling $600,000 of ugly Christmas sweaters online. I couldn't believe it," Herjavec previously CNBC Make It of the company's initial pitch. "Everybody went out, I went in." Tipsy Elves' "high-quality, outrageous" sweaters (as its website describes them) come in Christmas or Hanukkah designs, and some are even interactive, like one with the saying "get lit" and a Christmas tree that lights up, and another with a built-in stocking that can hold a bottle of booze. Herjavec told CNBC Make it in April that Tipsy Elves was his most successful "Shark Tank" investment, with more than $125 million in lifetime sales.

Matching human and dog outfits

ABC