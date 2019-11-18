House to vote Tuesday to avoid a government shutdown for another month

The House plans to vote Tuesday on a measure to prevent a government shutdown for another month as Congress works to strike a long-term appropriations deal.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said the Democratic-held chamber will vote on a so-called continuing resolution to fund the government through Dec. 20. In a Monday tweet, the congressman said, "we must use this additional time to fully fund the government before the end of the year."

The legislation appears to face little resistance. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that the White House "indicates [President Donald Trump] is willing and ready to sign a clean CR through December the 20th so that we can finish our work."

McConnell added that "we need to buy more time" to finish funding the government. Current funding expires Nov. 21.

A "clean" resolution means it would not contain any additional provisions that could prove politically toxic to one of the major parties. Trump has wavered in the past on whether to sign a spending bill into law.

Congress passed a two-year agreement to set budget levels and suspend the U.S. debt ceiling earlier this year. However, lawmakers have failed to come to terms on where to allocate the money amid disagreements over immigration and military funding. Congress must pass legislation to actually appropriate the money.

A partial shutdown that started in late December 2018 lasted a record 35 days.

