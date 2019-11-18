Italy's white truffle hunters worry about climate change

Truffle hunter, or "Trifulau", Carlo Marenda holds a 20 grams white truffle he found with his dog Buk during a search through the "Donna di Langa" forest, in the Langhe-Roero and Monferrato landscapes of Piedmont near Alba, on November 10, 2019.

Rising global temperatures are worrying truffle hunters around the Italian town of Alba, where the most prized specimens can fetch twice the price of gold.

This particularly warm October, eight out of 10 white truffles unearthed by Carlo Olivero with his trusty 3-year-old dog Steel were dark, withered and dried out.

"They are clearly signs of the temperatures,'' Olivero said, holding one that he kept in his pocket. The rest he consigned to the soil, allowing the spores to spread and hopefully replenish future production.

Alba, located in the northwestern region of Piedmont, has earned the moniker "white truffle capital of the world" for its particularly fragrant variety of truffle, its truffle fair each fall and its annual charity auction, which pushes prices of the tuber magnatum pico up into the stratosphere.

A truffle weighing 1,005 grams (2 pounds, 3.4 ounces) fetched 120,000 euros ($133,000) — more than twice the price of gold — from a Hong Kong buyer at this year's auction.

The longer-term impact of rising temperatures on the highly prized white truffles is still being studied, but they, like other fungi, grow best in cool, rainy conditions. Climate change has in effect delayed peak production from October into November.

"It has been a few years that we have been worrying about truffle production," said Antonio Degiacomi, president of Italy's national center for truffle studies. "We have had over the last three seasons one terrible year, one excellent season and one that is decent."

To stave off the longer-term climate change impact on the production of the highly prized white truffle, experts have launched initiatives to better preserve the territory where they grow. The goal is to safeguard the symbiosis between the truffle and the host plant by encouraging symbiosis between the truffle hunter and the land owner — whose interests often conflict.