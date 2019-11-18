Skip Navigation
JP Morgan has a bargain stock pick to play the holiday shopping season and a completed trade deal

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Joel Anderson, CEO, Five Below 
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Discount retailer Five Below is well positioned going into the holiday season, and the shares are a cheap now after investors sold the stock on trade war fears, according to J.P. Morgan.

The firm added Five Below to its U.S. Equity Analyst Focus List. The stock also sits on J.P. Morgan's Top 5 holiday and 2020 ideas lists.

"FIVE has 25% sourcing exposure to China, with guidance incorporating the anticipated impact of tariff rate increase," J.P. Morgan retail analyst Matthew Boss said Monday in a note to clients.