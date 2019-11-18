'Liberal arts' and coding as a 'second language': How hiring is changing for banks in Asia

NANSHA, CHINA - NOVEMBER 18: CG Lai, CEO of BNP Paribas China speaks with Wendy Liu, Head of China Strategy of UBS Investment Bank, Mohammed Alshehabi, head of Innovation of AL Salam Bank-Bahrain, and Nancy Hungerford, anchor of CNBC during the panel discussion. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images for CNBC International)

Banks in Asia and the Middle East are gearing their hiring plans toward creative minds as they look to embrace the digital age, according to a panel of top executives.

With Chinese and Middle Eastern banks increasingly challenged by innovative tech start-ups as fiercely as their more traditional rival institutions, banks are looking for hires who can "think outside the box," according to BNP Paribas China CEO CG Lai.

Speaking on a panel at CNBC's East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China on Monday, Lai said the French lender is looking for people with "imagination."

"I think this is probably a more difficult quality to get, as you train the people very routinely or regimentally. So, yes we like the engineer but to the other extent we really appreciate people with the thinking outside the box, with a very liberal arts background, so they can imagine things, and I think that will push the engineer to move," Lai explained.