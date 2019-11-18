Nasdaq exec: A 'phase one' trade deal would give the IPO market the certainty it's looking for

A so-called "phase one" trade deal between the U.S. and China should be enough to remove the uncertainty that's overshadowed initial public offerings this year, said Robert McCooey, the chairman of Nasdaq Asia-Pacific.

While there is still widespread interest from Chinese companies to list in the U.S., the uncertainty surrounding the protracted trade conflict between the world's two largest economies has affected public listings this year.

"Investors are worried about China, they are worried about the ripple effects of the trade war," McCooey said at the CNBC's East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China on Monday.

In May, McCooey said he expected over 40 initial public offerings from China in the U.S. in 2019.

On Monday, CNBC's Nancy Hungerford asked if that target would be met. He replied: "We will probably get to close to 35 to 38 again this year."

The two sides are currently negotiating a "phase one" deal and there are growing hopes that the partial deal will be agreed. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on the weekend that both sides had "constructive discussions" about "each other's core concerns."

However, it's not expected to cover more sensitive structural issues that have plagued negotiations for months.

"So therefore some of the valuations haven't really come in exactly where the companies would have wanted and I think they were waiting for there to be some more certainty," McCooey added.