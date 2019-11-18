Here's the salary you need to earn to retire in 20 years with $1 million—without saving more than 15% of your income

To have enough money in retirement, experts typically recommend building up at least $1 million in savings. But if you wait to start putting money away, the amount you need to save each month to reach seven figures skyrockets. If you aren't planning to sock away half of your paycheck, or more, each month, you need to bring in a sizable income. CNBC calculated the salary you'd need to earn to save $1 million in 20 years without putting away more than 15% of your income. Keep in mind that these calculations assume you're starting with nothing in savings and don't take into account the many ups and downs you may experience over your lifetime, including pay raises, periods of unemployment or sudden financial windfalls or losses. With a 4% rate of return, you'd need to earn $217,393 per year and save $2,717 per month to reach $1 million in 20 years.

and save to reach $1 million in 20 years. With a 6% rate of return, you'd need to earn $172,283 per year and save $2,153 per month to reach $1 million in 20 years.

and save to reach $1 million in 20 years. With an 8% rate of return, you'd need to earn $134,919 per year and save $1,686 per month to to reach $1 million in 20 years. As the numbers show, building up a $1 million retirement fund on such a short timeline requires a high salary. That's why it's smart to start saving as much as you can as early as you can. You'll be able to take advantage of compound interest, in which any interest you earn then accrues interest on itself, which builds your savings faster. If you do end up starting later in life, it would be wise to put away more than 15% of your income to make up for lost time.

How much you really need to retire

It's worth noting that although $1 million is oft-cited as the gold standard of retirement savings, it may not be enough going forward. In some cities, such as New York, Boston or San Francisco, $1 million would cover retirement expenses for less than 15 years, according to data from personal finance website SmartAsset. Not only is the cost of living expected to continue to rise, but investment returns are predicted to fall short of the roughly 10% historical returns they've been in the past. The economists at investing giant Vanguard predict that, over the next 10 years, annual U.S. stock market returns will likely average 3% to 5%. Adjusting for inflation, the real rate of return comes in just under 3%. Because you can't predict, or control, factors such as taxes or health-care expenses, it's smart to build up your savings as much as you can. Starting early can give you a major boost. If you start at 25, you have to save roughly $500 per month to hit $1 million by retirement (assuming a 6% annual rate of return). If you're able to let your money grow for three or four decades, you'll earn more in interest and need to contribute less of your own cash.

Where to put your retirement savings