Treasury yields tick higher amid US-China trade developments

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded higher at 1.8394%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded higher at 2.3177%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. government debt prices traded lower Monday morning as investors kept a close eye on U.S.-China trade developments.

Market players remain focused on U.S.-China trade talks. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke with the U.S. Treasury secretary and trade representative over the phone Saturday. According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, both sides had "constructive" talks regarding each other's trade concerns.

Furthermore, investors are also monitoring developments in Hong Kong as civil unrest continues.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials have surprised markets with the announcement of a cut to a key interest rate for the first time since 2015. The move has sparked speculation of further stimulus measures in China.

On the data front, there will be a business leaders survey out at 8:30 a.m. ET, the NAHB survey is due at 10 a.m. and TIC data is set to be released at 4 p.m. ET.

On the auction front, the Treasury is set to auction a three-month and a six-month bill on Monday.

—CNBC's Silvia Amaro contributed to this report.