Trump says he will 'strongly consider' testifying in impeachment probe

President Donald Trump on Monday suggested he would be open to testifying publicly or in writing as part of the House impeachment inquiry being led by House Democrats.

Trump's openness to participating in the probe of his efforts to push Ukraine to announce political investigations came in response to an invitation for him to testify extended by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in a recent interview on CBS' "Face The Nation."

Pelosi, Trump tweeted Monday morning, "suggested on Sunday's DEFACE THE NATION that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing."

"Even though I did nothing wrong, and don't like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!" Trump wrote.

House Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry have already heard from numerous witnesses behind closed doors. Last week, three of them testified publicly before the House Intelligence Committee.

Eight more witnesses, including multiple current Trump administration officials, are scheduled to appear for public hearings this week.

"If he has information that is exculpatory, that means ex, taking away, culpable, blame, then we look forward to seeing it," Pelosi said in the interview that aired Sunday.

"If Donald Trump doesn't agree with what he's hearing, doesn't like what he's hearing, he shouldn't tweet. He should come to the committee and testify under oath. And he should allow all those around him to come to the committee and testify under oath," she said.

Trump has previously signaled his willingness to answer questions in an investigation that directly involves him and his presidency: He said in January 2018 that he was willing to be interviewed under oath as part of then-special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

But Trump and his allies later fretted about the possibility of putting the president at risk of falling into a "perjury trap" if he sat down for questioning. Mueller, whose final report found instances of possible obstruction of justice by Trump but declined to make a legal conclusion, ultimately opted not to pursue an in-person interview with the president.

Trump did submit written responses to a series of questions sent by Mueller's team, however. One of those answers recently came under scrutiny in the criminal trial of Roger Stone, the Republican political operative who last week was found guilty on seven counts including witness tampering and lying to Congress.

Stone's trial surrounded his efforts to hide his contacts with WikiLeaks, which during the 2016 presidential election published Democrats' internal emails that had been stolen by Russian agents.

Rick Gates, a former Trump campaign aide, testified in the trial that he recalled a July 2016 phone call between Stone and Trump, after which Trump said that "more information" from WikiLeaks would be coming. But Trump told Mueller in his written responses that "I do not recall discussing WikiLeaks with him, nor do I recall being aware of Mr. Stone having discussed WikiLeaks with individuals associated with my campaign."

