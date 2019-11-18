Your role at your school's Christmas pageant is linked to how much you earn, study claims

The roles British kids land in their school Christmas pageant could play a part in their future careers and earnings, new research claims.

According to the findings of a study published by U.K. telecom firm Virgin Media this month, children who played an ox in their school nativity went on to earn the highest salaries later in life, with adults who played the part landing an average salary of £43,000 ($55,370).

Virgin Media partnered with Ginger Comms to survey 2,000 British adults online in October. The findings, which were a snapshot of what respondents were currently earning, showed that those who had played Angel Gabriel in their school pageant were the second-highest earners, with an average income of £40,000.

Playing the role of Mary or Joseph correlated to an average annual income of £39,000 and £38,000 respectively, the data showed.

At the other end of the scale, kids who played a sheep or lamb in the school nativity made less than half of the former oxen's average income in later years, earning an average £20,000.