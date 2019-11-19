20 holiday movies that you won't find on streaming services this season

With the flood of new streaming services, you might expect a favorite holiday movie is just a few clicks away. But you'd be mistaken.

Cheery, family-friendly flicks like "Elf," "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty the Snowman" won't appear on popular platforms like Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video, despite being massively popular movies for families to watch together.

Fandango compiled a list of the 20 holiday classics that are currently unavailable on streaming services.

Many of the films on the list are owned by studios that do not have streaming services or are currently gearing up to launch platforms in 2020. Still, scooping up these titles isn't very appealing to companies like Netflix.

The films, while popular in December, wouldn't entice users in the other 11 months of the year and aren't likely to drive customers to sign up or stay with a streaming service.