American Express offers sign-up bonuses to lure new merchants into accepting its cards

American Express is paying companies to start accepting its cards to keep up with the world's largest payment processors Visa and Mastercard.

The payment is to help businesses with the start-up costs required to begin accepting American Express, historically known for its high-end customers. Some of the sign-up bonuses have reached about a half-million dollars, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

In the past five years, American Express has launched business strategies to reach parity coverage in the U.S. In addition to initiatives to help small merchants, the company has offered "targeted sign-on incentives," an American Express spokesperson told CNBC. Some payments ranged from under $10,000 to about $450,000, the WSJ noted.

The bonuses have only been offered to a fraction of the millions of merchants the payment processor brings on, the spokesperson said. Since 2017, more than three million new merchant locations started accepting American Express.

American Express expects to catch up with Visa and Mastercard in the U.S. by the end of the year, the company said.