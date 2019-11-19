Many Americans feel optimistic about their immediate financial future — here's why they may be wrong

Many Americans are feeling pretty good about their financial future, at least over the next year.

In the latest CNBC Invest in You survey, 43% said they think they and their families will be better off financially a year from now. Of those polled, 42% said their situation will be the same, and 13% said they thought they would be worse off.

Yet because of financial, economic and political uncertainties right now, people may be ignoring reality, said certified financial planner Kathryn Hauer, owner of the investment advisory firm Wilson David Investment Advisors in Aiken, South Carolina.

"People seem to be putting their heads in the sand with regard to what could be coming up for the financial future," she said.

In fact, of those surveyed, 65% said they think a recession is likely to occur over the next year. The national poll, conducted for CNBC and Acorns by SurveyMonkey Oct. 21–25, surveyed 2,776 adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Hauer said the majority of Americans who think they'll be better off or at least in the same financial situation aren't necessarily being unrealistic.

Instead, she feels like it is human nature for people to not pay attention to the uncertainties around them because they can't control it.

"Because people just don't know which way things are going to go, they are just trying to be as optimistic as possible and just roll with it," she said.

The issue is that being optimistic could lead people to be unprepared if things do head south, explained Hauer, author of "Financial Advice for Blue Collar America"

Here are some steps to take to make sure you aren't caught off guard.