Asian consumers are driving travel tech trends, Travelport exec says

Asian consumers are driving tech trends in the travel industry, Ming Foong, the regional managing director of travel commerce platform Travelport, told CNBC Tuesday.

"The future of travel, the way that we see it, is that it's going to be far more personalized, far more customizable but also very, very connected and completely driven by technology. So technology plays a huge role in supporting this trend," he told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore at the East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.

"So the trend is consumer driven and Asia has a different way, different developments of those consumer trends," he added.

"Asian consumers are far more technically savvy, adopt technology in a very different manner, and use them in a very different manner. That then is all connected, and it drives the different needs (within the industry), it then drives the different ways that suppliers and operators need to provide that service to the industry."