Aston Martin debuts first-ever SUV with $189,900 DBX

Aston Martin DBX Source: Aston Martin

LOS ANGELES — Aston Martin is entering the SUV segment for the first time in the company's 106-year history with the $189,900 DBX. The famed luxury British car brand touted the unveiling of the vehicle Tuesday as a "bold new chapter and landmark moment" for the automaker.

"I can't emphasize enough how incredibly exciting and significant DBX is for Aston Martin," said Aston Martin President and CEO Andy Palmer. "Through its development alone, this beautiful SUV has already taken the company into new territories and in inspiring directions." The DBX is a crucial vehicle for Aston Martin, which has not performed as well as expected since going public on the London Stock Exchange in October 2018. The company has lost roughly three-fourths of its market value since going public.

Aston Martin is the most recent traditional luxury or premium-luxury car brand to release a crossover or SUV. Others have included Alfa Romeo, Bentley, Lamborghini, Maserati and Porsche. Ferrari also has announced plans for a utility vehicle. The DBX, according to Aston Martin, features luxury amenities buyers have come to expect from the brand as well as more capable, utilitarian features. The DBX is powered by a four-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine found in DB11 and Vantage that features 542-horsepower and 516 ft.-lb of torque. It has a top speed of 181 mph and can achieve 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds.

The vehicle features an "adaptive triple volume air suspension" with a 48-volt electric "anti-roll control system" and electronic active dampers to provide groundbreaking ability never before seen in an Aston Martin. The inside of the vehicle includes a 10.25-inch screen in the center of the dash as well as a 12.3-inch screen in front of the driver. Apple CarPlay comes as standard, as does a 360-degree camera system and ambient lighting that offers 64 different colors in two zones.