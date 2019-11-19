Boeing clinches second Dreamliner order at Dubai Air Show, trailing behind rival Airbus

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — American plane-maker Boeing chalked its second Dreamliner order of the Dubai Air Show Tuesday, announcing a sale of three of its 787-9 Dreamliners to the Republic of Ghana.

The planes, whose order value is $877.5 million at list prices, will go toward Ghana's new yet-to-be launched airline, in which the government will hold a 10% stake. A steep discount off the list price is typically negotiated by airlines.

The long-haul, mid size wide body 787-9 jet seats between 242 and 330 passengers in a two-class layout. Its flight range aligns with Ghana's plans to include long-haul flights in its new airline, with routes to North America and Europe.

The order adds to what remains a starkly weak volume of deals for the American manufacturing giant, whose sales have been badly hit following two catastrophic crashes of its popular 737 Max jet in less than five months that killed a total of 346 people. Its fleet of roughly 400 jets around the world have been grounded since March.

Boeing's presence at the Middle East's flagship air show has been subdued as a result, weighed down by ensuing safety concerns and compensation charges.

Asked why the country's government chose Boeing over French rival Airbus — which has won new orders for some 180 jets so far this week — Ghanaian Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda replied, "We chose Boeing because we know the strength of the company ... We've done some studies, and we've assessed the wide-body aircraft manufacturers. Airbus is high quality, it was difficult to choose between the two of them, but we chose Boeing for now."