Cramer's lightning round: I say buy American Tower

Ford: "Ford ... we care about the dividend and I need to be sure they can pay it. Right now I'm saying be careful."

PG&E: "Lightning struck once and that was good enough, and I would not stick around too long."

Amarin: "I'm a little more conservative, which is why I like Novartis for that situation."

Brookfield Renewable Partners: "This thing has been in fire, I mean literally and figuratively. I've got to tell you up here with a 4.5% yield, I think it could go a little bit further, but I mean ... this thing has got very expensive. So therefore I can't push it hard."

American Tower: "I say buy American Tower. I know the tower stocks have given up a little bit of late. I think that's a mistake. This one's down $30 from its high. I think you should own American Tower."