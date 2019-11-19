European stocks seen higher despite concerns for US-China trade talks

European markets are expected to open in positive territory on Tuesday despite uncertainty and pessimism over the outcome of trade talks between the U.S. and China.

London's FTSE index was expected to open 8 points higher at 7,313, Germany's DAX is seen 26 points higher at 13,217 and the French CAC is seen opening up 17 points at 5,934, according to IG.

The status of trade talks between economic superpowers China and the U.S. remains in focus for global investors. Stocks in Asia were mixed in Tuesday afternoon trade amid concerns over the state of negotiations.

Beijing is pessimistic about the trade deal, one government source told CNBC's Eunice Yoon on Monday. China is concerned after President Donald Trump said there would be no tariff rollback, which Beijing had thought both parties had agreed in principle, Yoon reported.

There were hopes over the weekend that talks, aimed at sealing a "phase one" of a trade agreement, could be progressing with a report by Chinese state media stating that "constructive" trade talks had taken place between Washington and Beijing.

Unrest in Hong Kong is also being closely watched by investors. A Hong Kong University campus stand-off between anti-government protesters and police has now entered its third day. The city's leader Carrie Lam has urged a peaceful solution.

Meanwhile, China's top legislature said Hong Kong courts have no power to rule on a proposed ban on face masks, Reuters reported, citing state news agency Xinhua.

In European news, focus in the U.K. remains on political campaigning. Britain's opposition Labour party will on Tuesday take aim at "obscene" billionaires, pledging a radical redistribution of wealth, Reuters reported.

New financial figures are due out from easyJet and Julius Baer Tuesday.