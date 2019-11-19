This is the fastest path to becoming a millionaire—but it's also the hardest, says money expert

The Dreamers path is the fastest way to get rich

About 28% of the individuals in my study were Dreamers. They had an average net worth of $7.4 million — far more than any other group in my study — and they were able to accumulate that wealth over a period of roughly 12 years. This is the fastest, most rewarding path to wealth — and it's also the one that guarantees the most money. Consider this year's Forbes 400 list, for example: Seven out of the 10 richest billionaires in the world, including Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Michael Bloomberg, are all Dreamers who got rich by starting their own company. The Dreamers path, however, also happens to be the hardest, riskiest and most stressful one. "At worst, it's a daily walk through hell," one Dreamer told me. "It's riddled with hurdles, letdowns, mistakes, disappointments, rejections and financial struggles."

What makes the Dreamers path so hard?

It takes enormous physical and mental endurance to walk the Dreamers path. Here are some of the biggest reasons why: Long work hours: The Dreamers in my study worked anywhere from 65 to 75 hours per week before finally achieving their dreams. Weekends and vacations were almost non-existent. These long work hours impacted everyone in the Dreamer's immediate orbit. Family and friends were hit the hardest by their absence.

Stressful lifestyle: Until the "dream" begins to pay off, making ends meet can cause almost intolerable financial stress. It's especially hard for those who have a family to support. Early into the path, getting a steady paycheck is nearly impossible. Some of the Dreamers I studied even had to dip into their retirement savings.

High risks: Dreamers, by nature, are gamblers; they're willing to put everything they own on the line — their homes, their cars, their savings. Also, there's absolutely no guarantee of success. In fact, more than half the Dreamers I studied said they failed several times. And failure can often lead to bankruptcy.

Demotivating: Because Dreamers have such highly ambitious goals — many of which may seem nearly impossible to achieve — some people (with good intentions, of course) try talking them into pursuing another path. Dreamers also hear the word "no" a lot. A handful of them told me that there were several times when they considered giving up altogether.

Do you have what it takes?