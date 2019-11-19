Hacked Disney+ accounts are reportedly being sold for as little as $3

In this photo illustration, the Disney + logo is displayed on the screen of an Apple MacBook Pro computer on November 08, 2019 in Paris, France.

Thousands of Disney+ user accounts have been stolen by hackers and put up for sale on the dark web, according to multiple reports.

Disney+ is the new subscription-based streaming service from Disney that was officially launched last Tuesday.

Just hours after the service was rolled out, hackers hijacked user accounts and were either offering them for free on hacking forums or selling them for prices between $3 to $11, according to investigations by news site ZDNet.

Users said hackers were accessing their Disney+ accounts, logging them out of their devices and then changing the email and password associated with that account, according to ZDNet.

The BBC also reported that it found hacked customer accounts for sale on the dark web.

A spokesperson for Disney told CNBC the company "takes the privacy and security of our users' data very seriously and there is no indication of a security breach on Disney+."