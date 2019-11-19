Jeffrey Epstein death: Jail guards arrested for botching safety checks

Two workers at a federal jail in New York City were reportedly arrested on charges Tuesday connected to their alleged botching of safety checks on wealthy investor Jeffrey Epstein before his death in August.

The New York Times reported that the unidentified men are expected to appear in federal court in Manhattan on the charges.

Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as Britain's Prince Andrew, was being held in the Manhattan jail awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges at the time of his death.

The 66-year-old investor was in a special section of the Metropolitan Correctional Center for inmates who are at risk from other prisoners, or to themselves. Guards at the jail were supposed to regularly check on him.

Epstein was found dead August 10 in the jail, less than a month after he was found semi-conscious on the floor of his cell there with marks around his neck.

Authorities have ruled Epstein's death as a sucide by hanging. But a forensic pathologist hired by Epstein's brother has said the injuries found on Epstein's neck were more consistent in cases of homicide than in suicide.

The jail is operated by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. Epstien's death remains under investigation by multiple federal agencies.

Epstein was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls at his homes on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and in Palm Beach, Florida, from 2002 through 2005.