Karma Automotive unveils 1,100-horsepower EV concept car that goes from 0 to 60 in 1.9 seconds

LOS ANGELES — Southern California-based startup Karma Automotive on Tuesday unveiled a sleek new all-electric concept vehicle with hinge winged doors and eye-popping performance.
The SC2, according to the company, delivers 1,100 horsepower, 10,500 lb.-ft. of torque and can achieve 0 to 60 mph in less than 1.9 seconds. The car's EV range is estimated to be 350 miles thanks to its "I-shaped" 120-kWh battery.
Karma says the two-door luxury car is meant to be a "bold demonstration" of the company's future design direction and technology, including fingerprint and facial recognition sensors for vehicle entry.
"Karma's SC2 is a signpost to our future as a technology-driven brand," Karma Automotive CEO Lance Zhou said in a release. "More than that, it previews our future design language, and is a thought-provoking expression of Karma's future Intellectual Property and product offerings."
The SC2 debuted alongside the company's new 2020 Revero GTS, a performance version of Karma's plug-in hybrid electric Revero GT, which debuted earlier this year.
The Revero GTS, according to Karma, achieves 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and has an EV driving range of 360 miles, including 80 miles of all-electric, zero-emission driving before a twin-turbo, in-line three-cylinder engine is needed.
Karma is currently taking preorders for the Revero GTS, which will start at $149,950. Production of the car is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2020.
Karma Automotive was founded in 2014 from the remaining assets of Fisker Automotive, which was founded by famed auto designer Henrik Fisker in 2007 but went bankrupt. The company's operations are based in Southern California, but it's owned by Wanxiang Group, a major Chinese auto parts supplier.