Karma Automotive unveils 1,100-horsepower EV concept car that goes from 0 to 60 in 1.9 seconds

LOS ANGELES — Southern California-based startup Karma Automotive on Tuesday unveiled a sleek new all-electric concept vehicle with hinge winged doors and eye-popping performance.

The SC2, according to the company, delivers 1,100 horsepower, 10,500 lb.-ft. of torque and can achieve 0 to 60 mph in less than 1.9 seconds. The car's EV range is estimated to be 350 miles thanks to its "I-shaped" 120-kWh battery.

Karma says the two-door luxury car is meant to be a "bold demonstration" of the company's future design direction and technology, including fingerprint and facial recognition sensors for vehicle entry.

"Karma's SC2 is a signpost to our future as a technology-driven brand," Karma Automotive CEO Lance Zhou said in a release. "More than that, it previews our future design language, and is a thought-provoking expression of Karma's future Intellectual Property and product offerings."