Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Autos

Karma Automotive unveils 1,100-horsepower EV concept car that goes from 0 to 60 in 1.9 seconds

Michael Wayland@MikeWayland
Key Points
  • The SC2, Karma says, delivers 1,100 horsepower, 10,500 lb.-ft. of torque and can achieve 0 to 60 mph in less than 1.9 seconds.
  • The two-door luxury car is meant to be a "bold demonstration" of the company's future design direction and technology.
  • The SC2 debuts alongside the new 2020 Revero GTS, a $150,000 performance version of the company's plug-in hybrid electric Revero GT.
Karma Automotive on Tuesday, Nov. 19, launched its SC2 concept car for the LA Auto Show that it delivers 1,100 horsepower and 0 to 60 mph in under 1.9 seconds.
Karma

LOS ANGELES — Southern California-based startup Karma Automotive on Tuesday unveiled a sleek new all-electric concept vehicle with hinge winged doors and eye-popping performance.

The SC2, according to the company, delivers 1,100 horsepower, 10,500 lb.-ft. of torque and can achieve 0 to 60 mph in less than 1.9 seconds. The car's EV range is estimated to be 350 miles thanks to its "I-shaped" 120-kWh battery.

Karma says the two-door luxury car is meant to be a "bold demonstration" of the company's future design direction and technology, including fingerprint and facial recognition sensors for vehicle entry.

"Karma's SC2 is a signpost to our future as a technology-driven brand," Karma Automotive CEO Lance Zhou said in a release. "More than that, it previews our future design language, and is a thought-provoking expression of Karma's future Intellectual Property and product offerings."

Karma Automotive on Tuesday, Nov. 19, launched its SC2 concept car for the LA Auto Show that it delivers 1,100 horsepower and 0 to 60 mph in under 1.9 seconds.
Karma

The SC2 debuted alongside the company's new 2020 Revero GTS, a performance version of Karma's plug-in hybrid electric Revero GT, which debuted earlier this year.

The Revero GTS, according to Karma, achieves 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and has an EV driving range of 360 miles, including 80 miles of all-electric, zero-emission driving before a twin-turbo, in-line three-cylinder engine is needed.

Karma Automotive on Tuesday, Nov. 19, launched its SC2 concept car for the LA Auto Show that it delivers 1,100 horsepower and 0 to 60 mph in under 1.9 seconds.
Karma

Karma is currently taking preorders for the Revero GTS, which will start at $149,950. Production of the car is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2020.

Karma Automotive was founded in 2014 from the remaining assets of Fisker Automotive, which was founded by famed auto designer Henrik Fisker in 2007 but went bankrupt. The company's operations are based in Southern California, but it's owned by Wanxiang Group, a major Chinese auto parts supplier.

The Karma Automotive Revero GTS was unveiled Tuesday, Nov. 19, for the 2019 LA Auto Show.
Karma