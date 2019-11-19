NTSB calls on Boeing to redesign 737s after deadly 2018 Southwest accident

Federal safety officials on Tuesday recommended Boeing redesign the engine covers on thousands of its popular 737 planes to better withstand the impact of engine failures.

The National Transportation Safety Board's recommendations come after its examination of Southwest Flight 1380. During the April 2018 flight, a fan blade broke off one of the engines, punctured a three-panel window and sucked a passenger partly out of the plane briefly. The passenger died. It was the first accident-related fatality on a U.S. airline in almost a decade.

The Southwest 737-700, which was en route to Dallas Love Field from New York's LaGuardia Airport on April 17, 2018, with 144 passengers and five crew members on board, diverted to Philadelphia after the incident.

Boeing and Southwest, which operates an all-Boeing 737 fleet, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The NTSB's recommendations refer to the 737 NG, or next-generation plane, of which close to 7,000 have been delivered to airlines worldwide, according to Teal Group data.

They don't relate to Boeing's beleaguered 737 Max, which has been grounded since mid-March in the wake of two fatal crashes in a span of five months, but the recommendations are adding to scrutiny of the aerospace giant's planes. Dozens of 737 NGs have been grounded after inspectors found cracks in so-called pickle forks, which connect wings to fuselages.

The CFM-56 engines on the Southwest plane involved in the April 2018 accident are some of the most popular in the world and made by a joint venture of General Electric and France's Safran, neither of which immediately commented.

Boeing shares fell sharply after the NTSB's recommendations, released in Washington, D.C., during the agency's vote on the probable cause of the deadly incident on the flight. The shares later recovered.

The NTSB also recommended that airlines retrofit their aircraft with the new coverings, known as a cowling.