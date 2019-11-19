NY prosecutors say former WorldCom CEO Bernie Ebbers is faking illness to get out of jail time

Federal prosecutors in New York, who oppose a request by former WorldCom CEO Bernie Ebbers to get out of prison early, are suggesting the 78-year-old may not be in as bad shape as his court filings indicate.

In a letter Monday to U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni, who had asked for more medical information as she decides Ebbers' fate, Assistant U.S. Attorney Gina Castellano cites a note from a prison psychologist who listened in on phone calls between Ebbers and his daughter in recent weeks. Joy Ebbers Bourne has claimed in a sworn declaration that her father has dementia.

"In the calls, he was alert, aware and oriented to person, place, time and situation," the psychologist is quoted as saying, adding that Ebbers was asking about his daughter's efforts to get him out of prison.

The psychologist notes that Ebbers has presented a much different persona when he knows he is being observed.

"The conversations between him and his daughter were very different then [sic] how he presented to this writer during our last encounter on 10/11/19 when he presented to this writer as though he didn't know he was in a prison nor the date and time," the psychologist writes.

An attorney for Ebbers was not immediately available for comment.

Judge Caproni had given the government until Monday to supply the additional medical data, most of which were filed under seal.

In addition to asking for any tests as to whether Ebbers was malingering, or faking his memory loss, the judge asked for information on Ebbers' rapid weight loss — the former bouncer has reportedly withered to around 160 pounds.

Castellano reports that an abdominal ultrasound performed late last month found "no definitively worrisome or sonographically acute findings," but further tests are scheduled next month.

Ebbers has served about 13 years of his 25-year sentence for orchestrating the $11 billion accounting fraud. With good behavior, he is currently scheduled for release in 2028.