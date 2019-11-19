Pimco predicts 'material' drop in stocks if Elizabeth Warren wins Democratic nomination

Democratic presidential hopeful Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks during the fourth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by The New York Times and CNN at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio on October 15, 2019.

U.S. stock markets will fall "in a material way" as soon as it becomes clear Elizabeth Warren is nominated to be the Democratic Party's presidential candidate for the 2020 election, an investment expert from bond giant Pimco said Tuesday.

"Putting aside whether she was president or not, if she was the Democratic candidate, the stock market will adjust — probably downward — in a material way as soon as that became clear, absolutely. There's no question about it," John Studzinski, Pimco's managing director and vice chairman, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" at the East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou city, China.

Studzinski did not quantify his prediction of a stock market fall, but his forecast differs from most others because it centered on a Warren candidacy — instead of a presidency. Several prominent investors including Leon Cooperman, Marc Lasry and Mark Mobius have projected a 20% to 30% decline in the stock market if Warren were to be elected president.

But like others, the Pimco executive said investors consider U.S. President Donald Trump to be generally pro-business, which "injected a lot of confidence" into the financial markets. That's also a reason why Trump has remained "in a strong political position today," he said.