Here are the world's top 6 'jumping off' points for adventure travel in 2020

More than half of Americans are looking for adventure when it comes to travel in 2020, according to a new study from the Travel Channel.

"That is up a little bit over last year," said Mariel Clark, vice president of digital for HGTV and the Travel Channel, noting that 52% of respondents to the 2020 Leisure Travel Forecast indicated an itch for adventure, compared to 47% for 2019. The poll, released today, was conducted in September and October in partnership with Open Mind Strategy.

Clark's team looked to identify international and domestic destinations that "offer a great jumping off point for an adventure travel trip."

"For us, it was about people looking for more adventure and thrill-seeking," she said. Here's a look, in alphabetical order, at six "adventure and jump-off cities" the Travel Channel is recommending: