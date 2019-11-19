These will be the top 10 most popular tech skills of 2020

With the demand for workers with advanced tech skills skyrocketing, many companies are putting more resources into recruiting, hiring and nurturing the right talent to remain in the global competition.

That means employees willing to put time into developing tech skills may have the upper-hand in landing some of the most in-demand roles.

But as technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, it can be difficult to know exactly what skill sets are necessary to thrive in different fields. One way to find out is to understand people are spending their time learning, which is exactly what Udemy's 2020 Workplace Learning Trends Report aims to do.

After analyzing data from more than 40 million users, the online learning platform found that the most popular skill people are learning is Python, a programming language. Overall, the report notes there's a huge interest in learning about artificial intelligence (AI) and data science.

Shelley Osborne, vice president of learning at Udemy, told CNBC Make It that while tech courses tend to be more robust, some of the briefer introductory courses can be helpful to those who don't even world in the tech field. "We sometimes see these topics trending with executive-level leaders who want to better understand their business' approach using data science," she said.

As it becomes easier for companies to parse out data, the need for workers to interpret those data sets is becoming more crucial. Jobs involving data science skills have been named as some of the most promising jobs in the U.S., according to LinkedIn.

"Organizations are becoming more data-driven, and that's partly because they're harnessing the power of AI, and there's a need to analyze and process data across all kinds of roles," Jennifer Juo, who leads the content marketing team at Udemy, told CNBC Make It.

Hiring managers are also having an especially hard time trying to fill roles that require skills in software development (e.g., Python, JavaScript), AI and cloud computing (e.g., Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud) and business intelligence (e.g., Microsoft Business Intelligence).

According to a 2019 report from iCIMS, a recruitment software provider, it took companies an average of 55 days to fill a tech role in 2016. In 2019, that number jumped to 66 days. These unfilled roles can cost about $680 in lost revenue per day per vacancy, according to iCIMS.

"We're seeing a shift in skills development that requires us to think differently about how we approach talent,"said Osborne. She suggests that companies encourage current employees to take classes and develop the essential skills that they lack.

Here are the top 10 most popular tech skills of 2020 — and where workers are leveling up the most: