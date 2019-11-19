Warby Parker is launching Scout, its own line of contact lenses

Eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker is launching its own line of contacts, available Tuesday in stores and online.

Scout by Warby Parker, a daily lens, is the direct-to-consumer company's first venture into contact lenses.

"We're really excited to be a one-stop shop," said Warby co-founder and co-CEO Dave Gilboa.

Forty percent of Warby customers wear contacts on a regular basis in addition to their glasses, Gilboa said. The brand's hoping to target those wearers with the infrastructure that it's built out over the past few years.

"We wanted to create a holistic offering," Gilboa added.

Warby, which offers at-home try-ons for its glasses, is offering a similar model for its lenses. Customers with prescriptions can order a six-day trial of contacts for $5 before purchasing a three-month supply for $110. Warby is also selling lenses from other brands, such as Acuvue and Bausch + Lomb.

Warby launched online in 2010 and began opening its first stores in 2013. The company now has more than 100 stores in well-vetted markets across the U.S. In select stores, customers can receive comprehensive eye exams and contact lens fittings in addition to shopping for frames and sunglasses.

It's also tripling the number of optometrists it has at locations this year, Gilboa said.

Launching Scout is a natural move for the brand, which has focused on ease and accessibility.