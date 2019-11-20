Alibaba prices shares at around 176 Hong Kong dollars, for world's biggest listing so far this year

Alibaba has set a likely price for shares for institutional investors in its upcoming Hong Kong listing, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told CNBC.

The e-commerce giant's shares will likely be priced at 176 Hong Kong dollars ($22.48), the source said. That is just less than a 3% discount to the U.S. closing price. One U.S.-listed ADS, or American Depository Share, is equal to eight ordinary shares.

That would make the listing the world's biggest so far in 2019.

The retail portion of the secondary listing has not been priced yet, but that is expected on Wednesday. Retail shares are "likely to be priced around the same level" as the institutional portion, the source told CNBC.

Alibaba got the green light from Hong Kong regulators for the secondary listing last week, CNBC previously reported.