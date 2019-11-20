Amazon and Tesla are among Morgan Stanley's top 'secular growth' ideas

Morgan Stanley issued its tenth annual list of "secular growth stocks" on Wednesday, which is the firm's list of the top 35 companies that it expects will "grow strongly well into the future" regardless of the strength of their respective industries.

All of the companies on Morgan Stanley's list are expected to have compound annual growth rates of 10% for earnings, revenue or both over the next three years. A few of the highlights from Morgan Stanley's list are Amazon, Tesla, The Blackstone Group and Estee Lauder.