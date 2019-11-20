Asia stocks set to decline as Trump threatens higher tariffs if China doesn't strike a deal

Asia stocks were set to trade lower at the open on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods if the two economic powerhouses do not strike a deal.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,200 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,260. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,292.65. Japanese merchandise trade data for October is expected around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia declined in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 slipping 0.86%.

Markets have been on edge for much of the trading week as investors seek clarity on the state of U.S.-China trade negotiations as a Dec. 15 deadline approaches. A tariff hike on Chinese imports to the U.S. is set to kick in on that date.

Trump said Tuesday he would "just raise the tariffs even higher" on Chinese goods if a deal between Washington and Beijing is not reached. CNBC reported earlier in the week, citing a government source, that China is pessimistic about the trade deal. That is reportedly due to differing views on the cancellation of tariffs.

The developments came following a recent wave of optimism after Trump said a "phase one" trade deal would get signed sometime in November.

Investors will also watch the release of the People's Bank of China's new loan prime rates, expected around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.