China's sports market is still in its preliminary stage, says Granada CF president

Jiang Lizhang, president of Spanish soccer club Granada CF told CNBC on Wednesday that China's sports market is huge and that many opportunities are still untapped.

At CNBC's East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China, Jiang said "I believe that in China we have a big market for the Chinese soccer league because there is a lot of momentum to further our consumption power," he said in Mandarin.

"The (sports) market is huge but we are still in its preliminary stage. That is why we hope one day we can attract more overseas investment into the Chinese sports market, so they can share with us their experience and knowledge in managing sports teams professionally," he said according to CNBC's translation.

According to Statista's analysis, China's sports industry market size could grow from $56 billion in 2013 to a $470 billion in 2025.

In October, Reuters reported that China will host the first edition of the 24-team Club World Cup in 2021. FIFA's president also announced that the hosts for the 2030 World Cup would be chosen in 2024, but Reuters said the organization has not yet announced the bidders.