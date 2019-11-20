China's sports market is still in its preliminary stage, says Granada CF president

Jiang Lizhang, president of Spanish soccer club Granada CF told CNBC on Wednesday that China's sports market is huge and that many opportunities are still untapped.
At CNBC's East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China, Jiang said "I believe that in China we have a big market for the Chinese soccer league because there is a lot of momentum to further our consumption power," he said in Mandarin.
"The (sports) market is huge but we are still in its preliminary stage. That is why we hope one day we can attract more overseas investment into the Chinese sports market, so they can share with us their experience and knowledge in managing sports teams professionally," he said according to CNBC's translation.
According to Statista's analysis, China's sports industry market size could grow from $56 billion in 2013 to a $470 billion in 2025.
In October, Reuters reported that China will host the first edition of the 24-team Club World Cup in 2021. FIFA's president also announced that the hosts for the 2030 World Cup would be chosen in 2024, but Reuters said the organization has not yet announced the bidders.
Jiang's company, Hope Group purchased a majority share of the Spanish soccer club in 2016 and 80% of Portuguese football club Tondela last year. Jiang is also a part NBA owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and his company's global reach continues to grow.
The businessman said "Hope Group has a 2030 plan. We believe FIFA also wants China to host the World Cup in 2030."
When asked about China's hopes in hosting a World Cup, Jiang said that "We have about 10 years time to improve ourselves. It is very likely for us to host FIFA 2030. I believe that is the case and that will be the direction," said Jiang.
"China will take up a lion's share in sports businesses and revenue around the world," he said.
He added that China currently does not have professional soccer fields but many local governments in China have expressed their desire to build such facilities. The question now, he said, is not money, rather the professionalism required to maintain them.