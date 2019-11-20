Skip Navigation
Here's how much Thanksgiving turkeys cost at 14 major grocery chains

Hayley Alexander | Twenty20

The countdown to Thanksgiving is underway, which means you only have about a week left to purchase the all-important main dish: the turkey.

While about one in five U.S. adults secretly hate turkey, Americans sure pack away quite a bit of it. Americans consume about 46 million turkeys each Thanksgiving, according to the National Turkey Federation (the organization is also responsible for raising the birds for the White House's tradition of pardoning a turkey).

To help you get the best deal on your turkey, CNBC Make It compiled a list of prices from 14 national and large regional grocery chains around the country, although keep in mind that individual store prices may vary. Additionally, some retailers are running promotions where you can get a free turkey if you spend a certain amount on your groceries or are part of the grocer's loyalty program.

Here's how they stack up.

Albertsons

Locations: operates as Albertsons and a number of other brands, including Acme, Safeway and Vons in 34 states and the District of Columbia

Turkey prices:

Aldi

Locations: 1,900 U.S. stores in 36 states

Turkey prices:

  • $0.59 per pound for Shady Brook frozen young turkeys
  • $0.87 per pound for Butterball frozen premium all-natural turkeys
  • $1.19 per pound for Honeysuckle fresh whole turkeys
  • $2.99 per pound for Simply Nature frozen organic free-range turkeys
Turkeys arrived at Aldi stores earlier this month. Prices for frozen turkeys start at 59 cents per pound, although prices and quantities may vary by store.
Megan Leonhardt | CNBC

Costco

Locations: 546 locations in 44 U.S. States and Puerto Rico

Turkey prices:

  • $0.99 per pound for Butterball fresh all-natural turkeys (Prices verified by the Krazy Coupon Lady website)
  • $2.99 per pound for Butterball fresh organic premium young turkeys (save $15 per turkey through Nov. 27)

Food Lion

Locations: over 1,000 stores in Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia

Turkey prices:

  • $0.29 per pound for frozen turkeys (with minimum purchase of $35 and MVP card)
  • $0.99 per pound for Butterball frozen premium all natural turkeys

Giant Eagle

Locations: 410 locations across Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia

Turkey prices:

  • $0.69 per pound for Giant Eagle frozen turkey (with minimum purchase of $25)
  • $0.99 per pound for Honeysuckle frozen turkeys
  • $1.59 per pound for Butterball frozen premium turkeys

Kroger

Locations: Close to 2,800 stores in 35 states

Turkey prices:

  • $0.69 per pound for frozen turkeys (with membership card). Through Nov. 28, 2019, if you spend $125, you get a turkey for free (10 to 18 pounds).
  • $1.59 per pound for Butterball fresh turkey (with membership card)

Meijer

Locations: 245 stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin

Turkey prices:

  • $0.33 per found for Meijer frozen young turkeys
  • $0.99 per pound for Butterball frozen premium all-natural turkeys
Turkeys arrived at Costco stores over the weekend, with the lowest priced fresh birds starting at 99 cents per pound.
Source: The Krazy Coupon Lady

Publix

Locations: over 1,200 locations spread across seven states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Turkey prices:

Sprouts Farmers Market

Locations: about 340 stores spread across 22 states

Turkey prices:

  • $1.49 per pound for fresh all-natural turkeys or no antibiotics ever turkeys
  • $2.99 per pound for fresh organic air-chilled turkeys or organic free-range turkey​s

Target

Locations:1,800 stores nationwide

Turkey prices:

Trader Joe's

Locations: over 450 stores in 42 states and the District of Columbia

Turkey prices:

  • $1.99 per pound for Trader Joe's fresh all-natural, brined fresh young turkeys
  • $2.99 per pound for Trader Joe's fresh Glatt Kosher turkeys
  • $3.49 per pound for Trader Joe's fresh organic free-range young turkeys
Turkeys arrived at Walmart stores earlier this month, with the lowest priced birds starting at 68 cents per pound.
Megan Leonhardt | CNBC

Walmart

Locations: over 4,700 stores nationwide

Turkey prices:

  • $0.68 per pound for Shady Brook and Honeysuckle brands of frozen young turkeys
  • $0.98 per pound for Butterball frozen premium, all-natural young turkey

Wegmans

Locations: 90 stores across Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia

Turkey prices:

  • $1.39 per pound for Wegmans fresh young turkeys
  • $2.49 per pound for Wegmans fresh premium holiday turkeys
  • $4.49 per pound for Wegmans organic fresh premium turkeys

Whole Foods

Locations: 488 in 42 U.S. states

Turkey prices:

  • $2.49 per pound for animal welfare certified turkeys ($1.99 for Amazon Prime members)
  • $3.39 per pound for organic animal welfare certified turkeys ($2.99 for Prime members)

