Todd Phillips in talks with Warner Bros. for 'Joker' sequel

After cracking the billion-dollar mark, it seems Warner Bros. is interested in letting Todd Phillips direct another "Joker" movie.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Phillips is currently in talks with the studio to direct a second "Joker" film, with Joaquin Phoenix back to star. Phoenix reportedly had a sequel option in his initial contract with Warner Bros.

"Joker" is the fourth DC title to surpassed $1 billion at the box office. "Aquaman," "The Dark Knight Rises" and "The Dark Knight" have also crossed that threshold.

Notably, "Joker" is also the only R-rated film to achieve this benchmark.

THR said Phillips had approached the studio in October to develop a portfolio of DC character origin stories. He left that meeting with the rights to at least one DC story, sources told the Hollywood Reporter.

Perhaps, Phillips will bring Lex Luthor, Ra's al Ghul or Mr. Freeze to the big screen in grounded adaptations.

Read the full report from The Hollywood Reporter.