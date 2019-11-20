These are the best countries in the world to be a woman entrepreneur

The United States has emerged as the best country globally to be a woman entrepreneur, according to a new report from Mastercard. The North American nation narrowly surpassed last year's leader, New Zealand, to rank as the global powerhouse for female founders in Mastercard's Index of Women Entrepreneurs 2019, which was released Wednesday. The study, which drew on public data from bodies including the International Labor Organization, UNESCO and the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, found that the U.S. ranked most highly in aggregate across three main segments considered conducive to women's entrepreneurship.

Cecilie_Arcurs | iStock | Getty Images

Those were: a) Women's advancement outcomes, such as women's labor force participation; b) Knowledge assets and financial access, including the ability to secure funding; and c) supporting entrepreneurial factors, like the cultural perception of women entrepreneurs. Out of a total of 100 points, the U.S. scored 70.3, fueled by a "surge in women's entrepreneurial activity rate" and a boost to supporting conditions, such as the ease of doing business. New Zealand scored 70.2 thanks to strong governance and good financial support. Canada (69) ranked in third place, again due to good financial inclusion and sound cultural perceptions. Rounding out the top 10 best countries for women entrepreneurs were Israel (68.4), Ireland (67.7), Taiwan (66.2), Switzerland (65.8), Singapore (65.6), the U.K. (65.6), Poland (65.1) and the Philippines (65.1). Meanwhile, Iran (42.3), Saudi Arabia (42), Algeria (39), Bangladesh (35.9) and Egypt (35.7) emerged at the bottom of the ranks due to factors such a limited education, poor support for SMEs and low financial inclusion.