Nasdaq would be 'very blessed' if US attracts 50 Chinese IPOs every year, SVP says

Nasdaq would be "very blessed" if 50 Chinese firms listed in the U.S. every year, even though such 2019 offerings are now seen below expectations, Robert McCooey, the senior vice president of its Listing Services unit, told CNBC Wednesday.

U.S. exchanges had expected more than 40 Chinese initial public offerings (IPO) this year, but will round out the year in the "mid-30s," McCooey said at CNBC's East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, .

Still, that puts U.S. markets in a good range, he said.

"If there were 35 to 50 Chinese companies that came to the U.S. every year from here to infinity, I think we would be very blessed," he told CNBC's Amanda Drury.

Uncertainty from ongoing trade negotiations has affected the overall new-issue market this year, McCooey said earlier this week, adding that a commitment to a "phase one" trade deal between the U.S. and China could remove some of that doubt in the near future.

Both Nasdaq and U.S. officials have this year said they'd like to see increased scrutiny for Chinese companies looking to list on U.S. markets. Nasdaq has reportedly begun slowing down internal processes and approvals for smaller Chinese firms preparing to list, according to Reuters in an article from late September.