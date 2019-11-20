Secretary of State Pompeo was 'in the loop' on Trump's Ukraine pressure campaign, Sondland reveals in impeachment testimony

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Department of State on November 18, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed Tuesday he wasn't watching impeachment hearings targeting his boss, President Donald Trump.

"I'm not transfixed with it," Pompeo told reporters.

On Wednesday, Pompeo became a key figure in those hearings.

A top American ambassador said that Pompeo — and other top Trump advisors — "was in the loop" with a campaign over the summer to pressure Ukraine's new president into announcing investigations of Trump's political rivals such as former Vice President Joe Biden in order to win a personal meeting with Trump.

"Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret," Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, said in his opening statement to the House Intelligence Committee.

And that effort was done at Trump's explicit behest with the awareness and cooperation of the State Department's leader, Pompeo, and other official members of the U.S. foreign policy establishment, said Sondland, a hotelier who was appointed ambassador after donating $1 million to Trump's inauguration.

Sondland spoke several hours before Pompeo was due to speak to journalists in Brussels, Belgium, where he is expected to be asked about the new testimony.

Earlier Wednesday, he ignored shouted questions by reporters about the comments after Sondland's statement became public. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Sondland's statement — which mentions Pompeo by name 19 times over 23 pages — effectively says that the pressure campaign on Ukraine was not some kind of rogue operation conducted by Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

He said that Giuliani, acting at Trump's direction, demanded that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy make a public announcement of investigations of a conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and of a Ukraine natural gas company that had Biden's son, Hunter Biden, on its board.

Zelenskiy had to make those announcements — which could have boosted Trump's effort to win reelection in 2020 — in order to win a meeting with Trump, Sondland testified.

The ambassador said he later learned, in July, that White House had suspended almost $400 million in congressionally appropriated military aid to Ukraine, which for the past several years has been fighting Russian-backed separatists.

Sondland said that "in the absence of any credible explanation for the suspension of the aid" he came to believe that it would not be released without Zelenskiy publicly committing to the investigations, as "Mr. Giuliani had demanded."

Sondland said he, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and special Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker worked with "Mr. Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine matters at the express behest of the President of the United States."

"We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani," Sondland noted.

"Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt. We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr. Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine. So we followed the President's orders."

Sondland said that because he and others involved in the effort did not believe that the effort was "improper behavior, we made every effort to ensure that relevant decision makes at the National Security Council and State Department knew the important details of our efforts."

"The suggestion that we were engaged in some irregular or rogue diplomacy is absolutely false."

Sondland said that after attending Zelenskiy's inauguration in May, with Pompeo's "express support," he and other diplomats asked Trump to have a phone call with his Ukraine counterpart, and also to grant him "a working Oval Office visit."

Sondland said both steps would have been "vital to cementing the U.S.-Ukraine relationship," and would demonstrate "support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression."

But he said Trump "was skeptical" about those requests," and expressed concerns that Ukraine's government "was not serious about reform."

"He even mentioned that Ukraine tried to take him down in the last election," Sondland said.