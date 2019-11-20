The best-performing hedge funds are piling into these financial shares

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Bank stocks may seem far from hedge-fund darlings, but some of the best and under-the-radar managers in the industry are doubling down on them.

Every quarter, investors get a glimpse into an otherwise opaque arena as hedge funds file their long positions with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the information is disclosed 45 days after each quarter ends. CNBC used Symmetric.io, a hedge-fund tracking firm, to find the top-performing hedge funds and see where the smart money placed their wagers in the third quarter.

In fact, the best-performing hedge funds with a track record of beating the market are not managed by big names such as David Einhorn and Bill Ackman. The top 10 funds from Symmetric are mostly run by lesser-known managers.The data reflect third-quarter holdings that hedge funds disclosed last week in required quarterly filings.

Symmetric.io grades the stock-picking ability of nearly 1,000 hedge funds in its database with a proprietary indicator of performance called StockAlpha. It is derived by comparing the performance of equities in the fund with that of a sector exchange-traded fund.