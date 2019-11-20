Here's what you need to know about Wednesday's 2020 Democratic presidential debate

Democratic presidential hopefuls will take the stage together for the fifth time Wednesday night as the top contenders jockey for position and the flagging candidates look for a breakout moment.
The 2020 presidential primary debate will go from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET in Atlanta. The event, co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post, will feature 10 contenders for the Democratic nomination.
The qualifying standards for debates have grown tougher as the race inches closer to the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses in February. Seventeen Democratic candidates remain in the race, and hopefuls including former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., find themselves banished from the debate stage.
Though nominating contests start in less than three months, the field continues to morph as some Democrats worry about the current contenders' ability to beat President Donald Trump in next year's general election. Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick jumped into the race earlier this month.
Ex-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is also considering whether to enter the fold.
Biden, Warren and Sanders have dominated both national and early state polls during most of the primary. Buttigieg has started to gain more ground in recent surveys of Iowa, which could open him to more attacks from competitors.
As she gained a foothold as one of the race's clear leaders last month, Warren started to face more skepticism from her rivals. Biden and Buttigieg have targeted her plan for "Medicare for All" and appear poised to do so again on Wednesday night.
At the same time, Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., find themselves in slumping in the polls. Harris recently redirected her campaign resources to Iowa as she struggles to keep up with the top tier of candidates.