Here's what you need to know about Wednesday's 2020 Democratic presidential debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) enter the stage before the Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University on October 15, 2019 in Westerville, Ohio.

Democratic presidential hopefuls will take the stage together for the fifth time Wednesday night as the top contenders jockey for position and the flagging candidates look for a breakout moment.

The 2020 presidential primary debate will go from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET in Atlanta. The event, co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post, will feature 10 contenders for the Democratic nomination.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

The qualifying standards for debates have grown tougher as the race inches closer to the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses in February. Seventeen Democratic candidates remain in the race, and hopefuls including former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., find themselves banished from the debate stage.

Though nominating contests start in less than three months, the field continues to morph as some Democrats worry about the current contenders' ability to beat President Donald Trump in next year's general election. Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick jumped into the race earlier this month.

Ex-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is also considering whether to enter the fold.