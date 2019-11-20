Why you've been mismanaging your finances for the last 10 years

If you have one resolution for 2020, make it to clear the decks on your credit card debt.

About 2 out of 3 consumers with credit cards have been toting the same balance or higher over the last decade, according to a recent survey from Bankrate.com.

The personal finance website took an online poll in October of 2,257 adults, of whom 1,908 were credit card holders.

More from Personal Finance:

Working past 65? Don't' overlook these benefits

Think about this risk before you jump on an IPO

If you want to save on your 2019 taxes, time is running out

Not only is the debt dragging down these consumers' balance sheets, it's also a weight on their minds.

Two-thirds of the credit card holders surveyed said they are as stressed or more over the balance on their cards compared to January 2019.

"Generally speaking, the economy is doing well — there have been 10 years of growth," said Ted Rossman, an analyst at Bankrate. "But the pitfall for people is that just keeping up isn't enough."