France's finance minister says he's glad that Donald Trump isn't a member of the ECB's board

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde (L) and French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire chat as they sit for the family picture of the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, in Buenos Aires, on March 19, 2018.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire voiced his appreciation that ultra-dovish views, like those expressed by President Donald Trump, weren't currently being represented on the board of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Asked about negative interest rates in the region, and Trump's passionate backing of the central bank policy, Le Maire told CNBC's Karen Tso: "It's better that Donald Trump is not a member of the board of the ECB, I am not sure it would be the best situation for the ECB."

His comments Wednesday come as Trump voices support for significant policy easing in the U.S., calling on the Federal Reserve to do more. The Fed has cut its main benchmark rate three times this year, but it's still in positive territory.

"We are actively competing with nations who openly cut interest rates so that now many are actually getting paid when they pay off their loan, known as negative interest," Trump said earlier this month. "Whoever heard of such a thing?"

"Give me some of that," he said. "Give me some of that money. I want some of that money."